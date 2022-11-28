Delhi air remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 324; minimum temperature dips to 7.6°C

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The minimum temperature dipped to 7.6°C

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category for the second day on Monday with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 324.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped to 7.6°C, two notches below the season's average while the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

