Delhi mayhem: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu threatens to expose farmer leaders | Watch video

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has threatened to expose farmer leaders after he came under fire from unions following unprecedented violence on Delhi roads on Republic Day. In a fresh video which is doing the round on the internet, Sidhu said, "If I start exposing the farmers' leaders, they will not be able to escape from Delhi."

Sidhu is in the eye of a storm for being among the protesters who put up a religious flag atop the Red Fort. Many farmers' bodies blamed him for inciting protesters to head towards the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade. They also accused him of allegedly trying to defame the farmers' peaceful agitation against the agri reforms introduced by the central government.

Sidhu, since he joined the farmers' agitation against the new farm legislation last year, has been considered by several farm bodies as an "agent" of the government.

Deep Sidhu is a Punjabi film actor and a lawyer by profession, he is accused of inciting rioters at Red Fort. On January 26, he was seen with the flag among the rioters and flashed the flag before hoisting at Red Fort.

Sidhu was seen several times at the Singhu border among the farmers and now after the incident, the farmers' organizations have been accusing him of inciting rioters.

Along with Sidhu, gangster-turned-social activist, Lakha Sidhana has also been named in an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with Republic Day violence.

The case has been registered at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and other legislation. Provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Arms Act have been added in the FIR.

