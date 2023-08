Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Services Bill: In a big setback for the AAP-led government in the national capital, and Opposition's I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Delhi Services Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

There were 131 votes put in favour of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 while 102 votes were registered against the Bill.

More to follow...

Latest India News