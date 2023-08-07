'Delhi me saaf kar diya, aapne inko maaf kar diya': Sudhanshu Trivedi's poetic dig at Congress-AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the debate on the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha saying that all those supporting the Kejriwal government have come together after compromising their ideologies.

Taking a potshot at the Congress party, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that AAP reduced Congress' vote to half in Gujarat, it replaced the Congress' presence in Punjab... and in Delhi, it wiped out the grand-old party but still the Congress party has forgiven the AAP. (Gujarat me vote half kardiya... Punjab me inka switch off kardiya.. Delhi me saaf kardiya and aapne inko maaf kardiya).

Sudhanshu Trivedi further said that there is no parallel in the world where in a country's national capital, a Central government has fewer powers than the state or UT government.

Supporting the Centre's ordinance on Delhi services, Sudhanshu Trivedi lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the funds allocated for the the renovation of Chief Minister's residence.

He doubted AAP's intentions saying that it has gone back on promises it used to make, and aligned with all those leaders against whom they used to agitate.

Trivedi further said that BJP never compromised on its ideology with Congress in 70 years but the Aam Aadmi Party compromised on its ideology in just 72 days.

