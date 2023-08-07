'Kejriwal will quit Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc once...': Amit Shah's dig at Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dig at Congress saying that once the Delhi Sevices Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will quit the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"AAP was born after opposing Congress. They (AAP) used almost three tons of offensive words against Congress and came into existence. And today they are seeking support from Congress to oppose this bill. The moment this bill will be passed, Arvind Kejriwal will quit the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc." (Arvind Kejriwal palat jayenge, thenga dikhayenge aur kuch nahi hone wala)

"They (AAP govt) transferred officers in Vigilance Department because files related to 'excise scam' were lying there," said Amit Shah.

"...We are making amendments to Constitution not to bring Emergency... Congress has no right to speak on democracy," Union Home Minister said.

"Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems... In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'... some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right..." said Amit Shah.

The bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order, the Union Home Minister said.

ALSO READ | ‘To me, the bill is correct, right…’, says Rajya Sabha MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Delhi Services Bill

ALSO READ | 'Delhi me saaf kar diya, aapne inko maaf kar diya': Sudhanshu Trivedi's poetic dig at Congress-AAP

Latest India News