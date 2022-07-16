Saturday, July 16, 2022
     
  4. Delhi Rains: Heavy downpour in parts of national capital region, min temperature settles at 28.3 °C

Delhi rains: IMD had earlier predicted rains for today in the city. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2022 11:55 IST
delhi rains, monsoon
Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People take shelter under a bus stand amid monsoon rains

Delhi rains: Delhiites finally got some respite from the muggy weather on Saturday, as parts of the national capital and NCR, received rains and thundershowers. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, an IMD bulletin said.

IMD had earlier predicted rains for today in the city. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. According to the IMD, a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rains is expected in the national capital in the next few days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (70) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

