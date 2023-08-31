Delhi Police arrests four for killing Amazon manager in Bhajanpura

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amazon manager Harpreet Gill

At least four people were arrested in connection to the death of the Amazon manager, who was shot dead on Tuesday night (August 30) in Delhi's Bhajanpura area bike-borne assailants. The police apprehended the accused near the Signature Bridge at about 2 am on Thursday (August 31), the police said.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Sameer (18), son of Late Mohd. Islam a resident of Delhi's North Ghonda area, Sohail alias Bawarchi, son of Shakeel Ahmed and a resident of Bhajanpura, 23-year-old Mohd. Zuneed, son of Late Mohd. Shabir and Adnan alias Don a resident of Delhi's Mustafabad area.

Meanwhile, police have said that efforts are being made to arrest the rest of the accused in the case.

Earlier, 36-year-old man Harmanpreet Gill, who was working as a manager at e-commerce platform Amazon, was shot dead on Tuesday night (August 30) in Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

According to the police, the accused opened fire at the at the victim Harpreet Gill when he was travelling with his friend on a bike. The Police said that the arrested accused was involved in a road rage incident with the deceased person.

The deceased, identified as Harpreet Gill (36) s/o Karnail Singh, was a resident of the Bhajanpura area, police said, adding that he was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Maya gang involvement is suspected in this murder case. The injured, identified as Govind Singh (32) s/o Basant Singh, is also from Bhajanpura area. He is currently under treatment at the LNJP hospital, the police said. Govind runs a momo shop in the name of Hungry Bird.

