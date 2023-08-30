Delhi: Senior Manager of Amazon dead after unknown assailants open fire at him in Bhajanpura area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amazon Senior Manager Harpreet Gill

Delhi murder case: A man was killed and another injured after unknown assailants opened fire at them in North Delhi's Bhajanpura area, the police said today (August 30). According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.37 pm on Tuesday (August 29).

The deceased, identified as Harpreet Gill (36) s/o Karnail Singh, was a resident of the Bhajanpura area, police said, adding that he was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The injured, identified as Govind Singh (32) s/o Basant Singh, is also from Bhajanpura area. He is currently under treatment at the LNJP hospital, the police said. Govind runs a momo shop in the name of Hungry Bird.

What happened late night on Bhajanpura streets?

According to the police, the two were travelling on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura area when the assailants on scooty and bike intercepted them. They opened fire at them before fleeing the spot, the police added. A case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, police said.

CCTV footage in the area is being scanned by police. Further details are awaited in this regard.

