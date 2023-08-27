Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
  Delhi: 25-year-old woman found dead inside house in Sadar Bazar, police probe on

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2023 18:05 IST
In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman, identified as Nazia was found dead inside her house in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Sunday.

Nazia is survived by her husband, who is a street vendor, and two children -- a seven-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.

A call was received at 12.28 am on Sunday regarding the incident, they said.

After reaching the house in Gali Darjiyan, Sadar Bazar, the body of Nazia with an incised injury on her neck was found on the bed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

An FSL team was called and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

