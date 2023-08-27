Former US Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill who claims to kill Osama bin Laden arrested in Texas | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE O’Neill got the spotlight after he took credit for firing the shots that killed bin Laden during a covert raid in Pakistan in 2011.

A former US Navy SEAL Robert O'Neil, who had claimed earlier to have killed the most wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011, was arrested in Texas this week for allegedly causing body injury.

O'Neil was booked on Wednesday (August 23) in Frisco and was released on a USD 3,500 bond the same day, the New York Post said, citing The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area of the US state of Texas.

The former Navy SEAL was booked on a Class A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour of public intoxication, although jail records listed only the assault charge, as per The New York Post.

O’Neill got the spotlight after he took credit for firing the shots that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden during a US covert raid in Pakistan in 2011. He recounted the story in his 2017 memoir “The Operator.” The US government has never confirmed or denied the story, reported The New York Post.

O’Neill’s latest arrest is far from his first run-in with controversy. In 2016, he was busted for driving drunk in Montana, charges which prosecutors later dropped CBS News reported.

