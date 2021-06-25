Delhi: 3 Metro stations to remain shut for security reasons on Saturday - Check timings, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Three stations of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to remain close on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Delhi Metro Yellow Line Stations Shut: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that it will keep three stations of Yellow Line route shut on Saturday due to security reasons. The decision has been taken on the advice of Delhi Police.

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," DMRC said in a tweet.

It may be noted that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced to hold a protest on Saturday (June 26) to mark seven months of their agitation against the three agriculture laws enacted last year.

Farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points are gearing up for June 26 and they will observe it as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day', SKM said in a statement.

"Preparations are underway for marking June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day' all over the country," said the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted in September last year.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November demanding that the legislations be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

