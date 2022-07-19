Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro's Blue line section connecting Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank hit due to technical snag

Delhi metro news: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday informed that services on the blue line of the metro will remain hit for some time, due to a technical snag. The metro route connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi, to Noida Electronic City metro station in Noida, and Vaishali metro station in Ghaziabad.

The services remained affected on one section from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank stations. Yamuna Bank is where the Blue Line splits into two routes, one leading to Ghaziabad, and another to Noida.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprise office-goers. "Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

However, DMRC later informed that the services have resumed.

Meanwhile, there has been a gradual rise in the Delhi Metro's average daily ridership over the last three months due to the reopening of schools and organisations following Covid-induced closures, a top DMRC official said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar said on Tuesday evening that several metros across the globe have seen a reduction of about 20 per cent in their ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

