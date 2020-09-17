Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor being built as part of Phase-4; to be called 'Silver Line' (Representational image)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor is being built as part of the Phase-4 project that has been christened as 'Silver Line'. This will be the 10th corridor of the network so it will also be called Line 10. "Silver has been selected as the colour code for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of Phase 4," the DMRC said in a statement.

There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected, it said. "This section is the 10th line to get a colour code. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor or Line 7 is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line or Line 8 with the same colour code," it said.

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by the prime minister, in March last year had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed phase-4 which will further improve connectivity in the national capital. Under approved segment of phase-4, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide inter-connectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet. The other three proposed corridors of phase-4 which have not yet been approved by the Union Cabinet are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

