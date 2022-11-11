MCD polls: AAP promises to solve every aam aadmi's problem - Clean streets, garbage mountains, vehicle-parking

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi MCD polls: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blew the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll bugle by promising very common issues of Delhiites. Polling for 250 wards of the MCD will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

The AAP will "solve all problems" of Delhi's business community after coming to power in the December 4 civic polls, the party's city trade wing on Thursday had asserted, claiming it has the support of all traders of the national capital. In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Trade Wing claimed all traders are eagerly waiting to press the button against the party's broom symbol on election day.

Announcing AAP's 10 guarantees for the December 4 MCD polls, Kejriwal asserted that just like all other times, this time too AAP will fulfils its promises.

"We'll work to fulfill 10 guarantees. We'll clean streets of Delhi & solve the issue of garbage mountains. Beautification of parks will be done. We'll give corruption-free MCD & solve vehicle-parking problems. MCD workers will be paid on time," he said.

"We guarantee that we will make the MCD corruption-free by introducing a simple online process building map approval, provide a permanent and practical solution to the problem of parking space, control stray animals that create nuisance on roads and repair broken roads," the AAP national convenor said.

He also claimed that BJP will not win more than 20 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

The AAP also intends to improve the quality of MCD schools and dispensaries, beautify parks under the civic body and ensure timely payment of salaries to its employees, Kejriwal said. "The traders have also faced a lot of hassles. We intend to provide relief to traders by scrapping conversion charge, ending 'inspector raj' and creating vending zones and providing licenses to street vendors," he added.

