Severe cold conditions likely over northwest India; dense fog on forecast for next 4 days

Starting Sunday, two western disturbances in quick succession would affect the western Himalayan region even as dense to very dense fog would engulf parts of northwest India for the next three to four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over western Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level; there is a trough with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level, a cyclonic circulation over south Konkan and neighbourhood seen between 1.5 km and 2.1 km above mean sea level, the IMD said, adding, "A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 16 and another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 18."

These systems will bring isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh till January 17 and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during the next four to five days.

On Sunday, isolated thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday while isolated light or moderate rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over the western Himalayan region till January 19.

Dense fog conditions have been predicted, at a few places dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places during next three days; dense to very dense fog in night or morning hours in isolated pockets over western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days; over eastern Uttar Pradesh during next four days and over Odisha and Jharkhand during January 18 to 20.

The forecast also includes cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days while cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over east Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

