'Graded Response Action Plan': Kejriwal govt chalks out strategy to deal with possible third wave of Covid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed about the details of the DDMA meeting wherein a 'Graded Response Action Plan' was passed.

The Delhi govenment has prepared a 'Graded Response Action Plan' to deal with the possible third wave of Covid-19. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the plan was passed in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.

"The 'Graded Response Action Plan' was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps," he tweeted in Hindi.

The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic. Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of Covid has devised a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest 'Red' level alert. The colour codes based on positivity rate, cumulative number of new cases and average oxygenated-bed occupancy will designate four levels of alerts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal had inaugurated a genome-sequencing laboratory at the ILBS hospital and said the people of Delhi will highly benefit from this facility.

The national capital recorded 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department.

Also Read: 2 Delta Plus cases confirmed in Uttar Pradesh

Latest India News