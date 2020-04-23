Do not demand rent from students, labourers: Delhi govt reiterates earlier order for landlords

Image Source : PTI Delhi government reiterates order to not press labourers/students for rent

In view of lockdown amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the Delhi government has ordered for strict compliance of its earlier order, to not demand rent from students and labourers. This comes in the wake of lockdown and stands applicable for one month. A written order on the same read, "District Magistrates shall undertake an awareness campaign on the issues in areas having a high density of labourers/students." An initial order to not press tenants (especially landlords and students) for rent was issued by the Delhi government on March 29, this year.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on March 29 said, “I request the landlords, do not collect the rent and postpone it if your tenants are poor and are unable to pay the rent. If your tenants fail to give the rent later, my government will compensate for it. But don’t harass them."

If landlords are found harassing their tenants, strict action will be taken against them, he added. He also appealed to his party volunteers to not indulge in any kind of politics.

“This is not the time for politics. We have a much bigger responsibility, we have to save people from coronavirus. We can’t afford to lose our focus, we have to focus on helping those in distress,” said Kejriwal.

As migrants head back home, Kejriwal said, “This is dangerous as it will increase the chances of spreading the virus. I request everyone to stay where they are”.

