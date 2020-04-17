Maharashtra govt orders landlords to postpone rent collection by 3 months; no tenant to be evicted

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray/PTI

Maharashtra government has ordered landlords in the state to postpone rent collection by at least three months. According to the official order, no landlord will evict their tenant during this period.

"Landlords have been instructed to postpone rent collection by at least three months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from their rented houses for non-payment of rents," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said today. The state government also warned of strict action against those landlords who evict their tenants.

The state government today also ordered schools from forcing parents to pay school fees during coronavirus lockdown. The authorities have warned of action against those schools who put pressure on parents and students over payment of school fees during the lockdown.

