Delhi: Secretary, deputy secretary of Gazipur mandi test coronavirus positive; market sealed

Image Source : ANI Delhi: Gazipur market sealed for 2 days after secretary, dy secretary test coronavirus positive

Delhi's Gazipur market has been sealed for 2 days after the secretary and the deputy secretary of the market tested positive for coronavirus.

Chairman of the market, SP Gupta informed this to news agency ANI. "Delhi's Gazipur fruit and vegetable market closed for 2 days for sanitisation after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for," he said.

Delhi: Wholesale fruit & vegetable market in Gazipur has been closed for 2 days for sanitisation, after secretary & deputy secretary of the market tested positive for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dGlA1OH3D1 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

