Delhi: Secretary, deputy secretary of Gazipur mandi test coronavirus positive; market sealed

Delhi's Gazipur market has been sealed for 2 days after the secretary and the deputy secretary of the market tested positive for coronavirus.

New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 8:52 IST
Delhi's Gazipur market has been sealed for 2 days after the secretary and the deputy secretary of the market tested positive for coronavirus. 

Chairman of the market, SP Gupta informed this to news agency ANI. "Delhi's Gazipur fruit and vegetable market closed for 2 days for sanitisation after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for," he said. 

