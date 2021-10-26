Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Four dead after fire breaks out at three-storey building in Old Seemapuri

Four members of a family died after a fire broke out at a house in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. According to police, it is suspected that fire at a three-storey building was caused by a short circuit.

The deceased have been identified as Hori Lal (59), his wife, Reena (55), son Ashu (24) and daughter Rohini (18). Police said that the four died of suffocation.

"Appropriate legal action is being taken under sections 436,304A of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons," Delhi Police said in a statement.

