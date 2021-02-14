Image Source : PTI Thin layer of fog envelopes Delhi, visibility affected

People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Sunday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility here, that disrupted traffic movement. According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility of 500 meters was recorded at Delhi's Palam area at 5:30 am today.

In a series of tweet, the meteorological department informed that dense to very dense fog was recorded at a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, while the moderate fog was recorded at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.

"Fog observed at 5:30 am on February 14: Dense to very dense at a few places over Punjab, at isolated places over Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh.

Moderate fog at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal," the IMD's tweet read.

"Visibility (less than 1000 meter) recorded at 5:30 am on February 14: Amritsar, Patiala, Ambala & Bareilly - 25 meters each. Naliya, Rajkot & Hissar - 200 meter each. Delhi (Palam), Purnea & Alipore - 500 meters each," another tweet read.

(With ANI inputs)

