Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Over 46 flights diverted, 17 trains running late as dense fog blankets Delhi

Over 46 flights diverted, 17 trains running late as dense fog blankets Delhi

Dense fog disrupted several flights and trains in Delhi as the weatherman forecast light rain or drizzle in the national capital on Saturday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2019 9:01 IST
Over 46 flights diverted, 17 trains running late as dense fog blankets Delhi

Over 46 flights diverted, 17 trains running late as dense fog blankets Delhi

More than 46 flights were diverted till Saturday midnight in Delhi due to dense fog which affected flight operations at the Indira Gandhi airport. The weather also led to severe delays in schedules of 17 trains bound for North India. While operations have not been halted completely, significant delays can be expected throughout the day due to dense fog.

In the meantime, all major air carriers issued advisories to their passengers in light of inclement weather conditions.

"There have been significant flight disruptions today due to bad weather & air traffic congestion at Delhi. Our staff are there to provide any assistance that you may need," IndiGo airline wrote on Twitter.

More than 300 departing and incoming flights were delayed on Friday stranded hundreds of passengers at Delhi airport early on Friday as visibility dropped to as low as 50 metres.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News