Over 46 flights diverted, 17 trains running late as dense fog blankets Delhi

More than 46 flights were diverted till Saturday midnight in Delhi due to dense fog which affected flight operations at the Indira Gandhi airport. The weather also led to severe delays in schedules of 17 trains bound for North India. While operations have not been halted completely, significant delays can be expected throughout the day due to dense fog.

In the meantime, all major air carriers issued advisories to their passengers in light of inclement weather conditions.

"There have been significant flight disruptions today due to bad weather & air traffic congestion at Delhi. Our staff are there to provide any assistance that you may need," IndiGo airline wrote on Twitter.

#6ETravelUpdate: There have been significant flight disruptions today due to bad weather & air traffic congestion at Delhi. Our staff are there to provide any assistance that you may need. For flight status visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or chat with us at https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 20, 2019

More than 300 departing and incoming flights were delayed on Friday stranded hundreds of passengers at Delhi airport early on Friday as visibility dropped to as low as 50 metres.