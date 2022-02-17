Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Delhi: Four persons arrested for firing at a car in Lajpat Nagar, police suspect gang war

New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2022 12:58 IST
Delhi: Four persons arrested for firing at a car in Lajpat Nagar, police suspect gang war

In a case of a suspected gang war, unknown armed assailants fired indiscriminately at a car in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The police have arrested four persons in connection with the matter. The incident happened on Wednesday night. The armed assailants kept on chasing the car for almost four kilometers.

According to information provided by the police, the attackers on Wednesday fired bullets at a vehicle after which its driver drove towards the Nizamuddin Railway station area. The accused chased the victim for four kilometers, said the police in a statement.

A source told IANS that this is a case of a possible gang war.

"The armed assailants fled from the crime scene after some time. The police were informed and a team was immediately sent to the spot. We are looking into the matter," said the police.

The police have said that as per the initial investigation, the case seems to be of mutual enmity.  However, the case is being looked into from all angles, added the police. 

The Police have registered a case against the accused on the basis of statements given by the victim.

