AAP stages protests across states, clashes with police against Sanjay Singh's arrest | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP stages protest

Delhi Excise policy case: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday staged a protest against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the excise policy case across states. Earlier today, several workers of AAP gathered at the party office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the release of Singh. AAP has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Chandigarh Police on Thursday used water cannons against the Aam Aadmi Party workers protesting against the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Latest India News