Delhi reports 132 fresh Covid-19 cases today, no deaths

India, meanwhile, recorded 3,116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

Delhi on Sunday reported 132 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 195 recoveries. The tally of total active cases is now 729.

The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.38 per cent, data showed. India, meanwhile, recorded 3,116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 34,994, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Saturday logged 161 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent and one death. On Friday, the city had recorded 174 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent and no death.

On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

