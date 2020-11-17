Delhi records 6,396 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; death toll reaches 7,812

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 6,396 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 7,812

Delhi recorded as many as 6,396 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.95 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 7,812. Ninety-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 49,031 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,95,598 in the national capital, including 4,45,782 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 42,004, of which 25,585 are in home isolation.

