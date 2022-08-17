Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for focus on education, healthcare after launching 'Make India No. 1' mission

Delhi news: Arvind Kejriwal said he will travel across the country as part of the mission- 'Make India No. 1'- to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives.

Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (TWITTER). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Make India No. 1' mission on August 17.

Highlights

  • Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a national mission
  • It'll make India No 1 country in world and Kejriwal called on all citizens, parties to join it
  • Providing free education, healthcare to citizens, employment to youths, needed to achieve goal: CM

Delhi news: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a national mission to make India the number one country in the world and called on all citizens and political parties to join it.

Providing free education and healthcare to citizens, employment to youths, equal rights and dignity to women and fair price to farmers for their produce are needed to achieve the goal, he said.

Kejriwal said he will travel across the country as part of the mission- 'Make India No. 1'- to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives. He said the mission is apolitical in nature.

"This is not the mission of a political party, it's a national mission. I call upon the BJP and all other parties to come forward and join this initiative to make India the number one country in the world," the chief minister said.

Many countries like Singapore got independence after India but are ahead of us. Why is India lagging behind despite Indians being the "most intelligent and hard working in the world", Kejriwal asked. 

