26 among dead in Delhi building fire from Bihar, 6 from one village in Saharsha

26 among dead in Delhi building fire from Bihar

A pall of gloom has set in Bihar after it became clear that 26 out of 43 dead in Delhi Anaaj Mandi fire on Sunday hailed from the state. The tragic fire that engulfed a factory in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday raises basic questions on the implementation of fire safety norms in India's national capital and condition of migrant workers.

Six of the deceased belonged to one village in Saharsha districts Nariyar village.

Families in Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani and Sitamadhi also lost their near and dear ones. Most among the dead were the sole breadwinners of their families.

Samastipur District Magistrate Shashank Subhankar confirmed that 9 among dead in Delhi fire were from the district.

The administration also helped some family members leave for Delhi to look after their injured family.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia compensation for the deceased. Nitish also expressed grief on the fire and directed the state's resident Labour Commissioner in Delhi to ensure the injured and grieving families all-possible help.

Meanwhile, in Patna, people also contacted authorities after they failed to establish contact with their family members.

The tragedy caught people unaware as most of them were asleep.

Delhi Anaaj Mandi fire is one of the worst in Delhi after the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy.

