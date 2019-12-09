Delhi factory fire: Another blaze at same building where 43 people had died on Sunday

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Smoke emanates from 3rd and 4th floor of Delhi factory that had caught fire on Sunday

A fire was reported on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Delhi factory that had caught fire on Sunday. Thick smoke was seen emanating from the 3rd and 4th floors of the same Delhi factory in Rani Jhansi area in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi​.

The fire department officials said they received a call about the blaze at around 7.50 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

Some material stacked inside the building caught fire. However, the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, they said.

A massive fire in the same four-storey building comprising illegal factories killed 43 and injured 16 workers on Sunday.

It took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze. As many as 63 people were pulled out of the building.

While 43, including one minor, died, 16 were injured. Two fire department personnel were hurt while carrying out rescue work, officials said.

Those awakened by the fire, suspected by officials to have been triggered by a short-circuit, had to struggle to escape as the exit routes were partially blocked and several windows were found sealed.

Police have arrested the property owner Rehan and his manager Furkan and a case has been registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy, the worst fire accident in the national capital since the 1997 Uphaar cinema blaze that claimed 59 lives, and sought a report within seven days.

