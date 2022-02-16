Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category with AQI 235

Several areas in the national capital, including Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) recorded air quality in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 262, 249, 228, and 215 respectively.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 16, 2022 9:59 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category with AQI 235.

Highlights

  • AQI in Delhi on Feb 16 was in poor category with overall air quality index touching 235
  • The PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels were recorded at 101 in the 'poor' category
  • AQI is likely to improve on Feb 19 and 20 due to high wind speed: SAFAR

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday (February 16) morning was in the 'poor' category with the overall air quality index (AQI) touching 235, according to the "System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)".

Several areas in the national capital, including Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) recorded air quality in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 262, 249, 228, and 215 respectively. The air quality at IIT-Delhi was, however, in the moderate category with AQI at 176.

The PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels were recorded at 101 in the 'poor' category and 192 in the 'moderate' category respectively. The SAFAR in its bulletin said that AQI is likely to improve on February 19 and 20 due to high wind speed and strong dispersion.

"The AQI today indicates 'Lower end of Poor'. Low wind speed for the next three days (February 16, 17, and 18) is likely to reduce ventilation, and the AQI is expected to worsen to 'upper end of poor' or 'lower end of very poor'," it said.

The AQI in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) is in the 'poor' category with AQI at 273 and in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 148. As per the government agencies, AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

