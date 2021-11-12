Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi air pollution: AQI remains in 'very poor' zone as smog engulfs capital

Delhi’s air quality on Friday remained in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 360.

Dense smog aided by unfavourable meteorological conditions lowered visibility in several parts of Delhi-NCR. Green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said, the longer duration of this year's smog despite relatively windier local conditions might be due to a lack of pollution control measures in the city.

The CSE said the current severe smog episode in Delhi-NCR is expected to stay for a few more days. The agency added that it is a public health emergency.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital this week will drop to 11 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature for the day settled at 28 degrees Celsius.

This entire week the maximum temperature will fluctuate between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD data revealed.

