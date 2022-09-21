Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: Truck runs over people sleeping on divider, 4 killed

Delhi accident: An unknown truck run over some persons sleeping on a divider after midnight at around 1:51 am today. The incident took place as the truck was crossing the DTC Depot red light, and was going towards DLF T-point. As per reports, the truck driver was rash driving due to which he negligently run the truck over six persons on the divider.

Two of them died on the spot, while 4 were taken to the GTB hospital. One of the four was declared brought dead, while the other died during initial treatment.

The four deceased persons have been identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khans (25), Shah Alam (38), and Rahul (45). The two injured have been identified as Manish (16) and Pradeep (30). Several Teams have been formed to trace the truck involved. A case has been registered under appropriate sections.

