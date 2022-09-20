Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
Delhi: 20-year old student of Zakir Hussain college jumps to death from building

According to reports, the student was declared brought dead at the hospital on September 19.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2022 21:27 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: A 20-year student of Zakir Hussain College has died after he allegedly jumped from the college building.

According to reports, the student was declared brought dead at the hospital on September 19.

A suicide note was recovered.

A postmortem was conducted and his body has been handed over to her family members, police said.

