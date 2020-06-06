Is Dawood Ibrahim infected with coronavirus? An audio tape has something to reveal

Image Source : PTI Dawood Ibrahim/File

Speculations are rife about India's top fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his wife testing positive for the coronavirus. Reports even went on to claim that Dawood Ibrahim has died of the infection, one rumor that keeps on reviving itself time and again. Social media users compared Ibrahim with The Undertaker, who has died seven times in the WWE universe. But what is the truth? Is Dawood infected with the coronavirus or is it just a swirling rumor?

Earlier on Friday, reports claimed that Dawood and his wife Mehajabin had tested positive for the deadly virus and both of them were admitted to Army Hospital, Karachi. It was also claimed that Dawood's personal staff and guards were put under quarantine.

However, later in the day, news agency IANS spoke with Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees, who controls D-company's underworld operations and finance. In an audiotape that was made public by IANS, the reporter is heard seeking clarity from Anees on Dawood's health status. Anees said that though coronavirus is a dreaded pandemic, his brother Dawood and the entire family was not affected by it and are putting up at their home. "Bhai (Dawood) is fine and Shakeel is also fine. No one has tested positive for coronavirus. No one from our family is admitted in hospital."

𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼



"Bhai (#Dawood) is fine & Shakeel is also fine. No one has tested positive for #coronavirus. No one from our family is admitted in hospital," said Anees.



Intelligence reports had earlier said that Dawood & his wife have tested positive for #COVID19. #DawoodIbrahim pic.twitter.com/HPjU2lanpH — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 5, 2020

On several occasions, Dawood has been claimed dead/captured by various unverified sources over the years. Born in Mumbai's Dongri, Dawood is currently believed to be residing in Karachi. He is accused of 1993 Bombay blasts and has several Interpol notices against him. Dawood was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States.

News agency IANS said it authenticates its telephonic conversation with Anees Ibrahim but has no independent sources in Karachi to deny or confirm Dawood and his wife's admission to a Pakistan Army hospital due to coronavirus.

