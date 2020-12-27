Image Source : ANI Abdul Majeed Kutty, Dawood Ibrahim's aide, arrested from Jharkhand in connection with Republic Day bomb blasts

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested Abdul Majeed Kutty, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

Kutty was involved in a case related to explosives sent by Dawood at the behest of a Pakistani agency to carry out bomb blasts in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Republic Day in 1997.

Earlier in November, six properties of underworld don Dawood, including his ancestral home in Mumbke village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, were sold in an auction. The ancestral home of India's most wanted terrorist went for more than Rs 11 lakh. Three properties of Dawood - Shabnam Guest House, Hotel Raunaq Afroz and six rooms in Damarwala building - had previously been auctioned under the SAFEMA Act, for Rs 11.58 crore.

