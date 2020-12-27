Sunday, December 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Abdul Majeed Kutty, Dawood Ibrahim's aide, arrested from Jharkhand in connection with Republic Day bomb blasts

Abdul Majeed Kutty, Dawood Ibrahim's aide, arrested from Jharkhand in connection with Republic Day bomb blasts

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested Abdul Majeed Kutty, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2020 15:59 IST
Dawood aide arrested, dawood ibrahim aide arrested, abdul majeed kutty, dawood ibrahim aide, jharkha
Image Source : ANI

Abdul Majeed Kutty, Dawood Ibrahim's aide, arrested from Jharkhand in connection with Republic Day bomb blasts

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested Abdul Majeed Kutty, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. 

Kutty was involved in a case related to explosives sent by Dawood at the behest of a Pakistani agency to carry out bomb blasts in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Republic Day in 1997. 

Earlier in November, six properties of underworld don Dawood, including his ancestral home in Mumbke village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, were sold in an auction. The ancestral home of India's most wanted terrorist went for more than Rs 11 lakh. Three properties of Dawood - Shabnam Guest House, Hotel Raunaq Afroz and six rooms in Damarwala building - had previously been auctioned under the SAFEMA Act, for Rs 11.58 crore. 

READ MORE: Dawood Ibrahim's Ratnagiri properties fetch ₹1.10 crore in auction

READ MORE: Fresh auction of unsold properties of Dawood Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News