Image Source : PTI The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham as ADGP, Intelligence

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham as ADGP, Intelligence, besides Shankar Jiwal as the City Police Commissioner.

Davidson is presently Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore. According to a late-night Home department order on Friday, Jiwal, ADGP, Armed Police has been appointed as Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police vice Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

P Thamarai Kannan, ADGP, Welfare, is ADGP, Law, and Order.

Latest India News