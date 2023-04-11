Dalai Lama Controversy: Tibetan spiritual head apologises to boy, his family - What happened

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in a ceremonial yellow.

Dalai Lama controversy: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, on Monday, posted an apology on the microblogging site after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism on social media platforms.

In a long statement released from the official Twitter handle of the 87-year-old spiritual leader, it said he regretted the incident and wished to "apologise" to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

Notably, the incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives. However, the video went viral after a clip went viral earlier this week.

What happened so far?

During the religious congregation, the spiritual leader was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him. The Dalai Lama invited the boy up toward the platform he was seated on.

In the video, he gestured to his cheek, after which the child kissed him before giving him a hug.

The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to kiss him on the lips and stuck out his tongue. “And suck my tongue,” the Dalai Lama can be heard saying as the boy sticks out his own tongue and leans in, prompting laughter from the audience.

The footage triggered a backlash online with social media users condemning his behaviour as "inappropriate" and "disturbing".

Is this controversial?

Sticking out one’s tongue was often used as a greeting according to ancient Tibetan culture, but is not commonly seen anymore.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," the statement from the Dalai Lama read.

It is worth mentioning the Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since exiting from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. Interestingly, India considers Tibet to be part of China, but it hosts Tibetan exiles.

Earlier last year, when India-China tension flared following a clash in the Tawang sector, he said that he has no intentions of returning to China and would prefer to live in India for the rest of his life.

