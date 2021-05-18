Cyclone Tauktae Live: IMD issues red alert for Rajasthan districts neighbouring Gujarat, NDRF deployed

Image Source : PTI Cyclone Tauktae leaves behind trail of destruction

Cyclone Tauktae Live: Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakened after making a landfall in Gujarat coast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm was moving at a speed of 11 kmph through Saurashtra, Gujarat at 5.30 am. The weather department predicted that it will turn to a severe cyclonic storm by 11 am, and heavy rainfall expected in parts of Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan today.

Cyclone Tauktae Live: Here are the updates

10:55 am: 8 lost lives in Karnataka

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.

According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till this evening, 121 villages in seven districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Belagavi have been affected by the cyclone.

Among the 121 villages affected, a maximum of 48

are from Uttara Kannada district.

10:40 am: Navy rescues 60 from barge adrift near Mumbai

The Indian Navy has rescued 60 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before a very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday.

The Navy had deployed three of its frontline warships after receiving messages to rescue 410 people on board two barges off the Mumbai coast on Monday.

The ships deployed to extend assistance to the two barges were INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Talwar.

10:35 am: Red alert issued in Rajasthan districts

The cyclone Tauktae has affected Rajasthan also, the MET department has issued and alert for four days in the state, while red alert has been issued for the next two days for the south and south-western districts.

Several districts of the state- Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswada, Bheelwada, Kota has received heavy rainfall due to cyclone.

10:25 am: 4 dead, Tauktae leaves behind trail of destruction

Four people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast, officials said on Tuesday.

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It crossed the Gujarat coast as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and gradually weakened.

- With PTI and ANI inputs

Latest India News