Delhi, parts of north India to witness rainfall ahead of cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: Ahead of the cyclone Biparjoy landfall, the weather department has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi and nearby areas.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport)".

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of ( Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad) Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur," it said.

The rainfall will also occur in Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.)" the weatherman said.

The IMD further said, "thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Gangoh (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

