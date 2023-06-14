Wednesday, June 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi, parts of north India to witness rainfall ahead of cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat

Delhi, parts of north India to witness rainfall ahead of cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat

IMD has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi-NCR region ahead of the cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat. The weather department has also predicted rainfall in parts of Punjab, Haryana and UP.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2023 21:52 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Cyclone Biparjoy: Ahead of the cyclone Biparjoy landfall, the weather department has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi and nearby areas.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport)".

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of ( Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad) Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur," it said.

The rainfall will also occur in Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.)" the weatherman said. 

The IMD further said, "thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Gangoh (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News