Cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall today, over 50,000 evacuated in Gujarat; Indian Navy on stand by | DETAILS

Cyclone Biparjoy: As powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department stated that it is set to make landfall on Thursday evening (June 15) near Jakhau Port. Since its formation on June 6 in the southeast Arabian Sea, Biparjoy had maintained a northward track, gathering strength and becoming an extremely severe cyclonic storm, packing wind speed of more than 160 kmph and then losing intensity later.

"If you look at the intensity, cyclone Biparjoy has slightly weakened further. But, it will still have landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed ranging from 125-135 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph from morning to evening on Thursday," said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Under the influence of the cyclone, the low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to witness storm surges of 2-3 metres above the astronomical tide during landfall and inundating the region, he added.

Over 50,000 people evacuated in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has undertaken a massive exercise to evacuate people living in villages within a 10 km radius of the coast, with a special focus on Kutch which is likely to be worst affected by the cyclone and move them to temporary shelters.

So far, the authorities have evacuated more than 50,000 people from vulnerable areas in a massive operation and deployed disaster management personnel for relief and rescue measures in Gujarat. Of the 50,000-odd evacuees, nearly 18,000 people were shifted to shelters in Kutch district while others were evacuated from Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi and Rajkot, Pandey told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the situation with senior officers, while at the central level, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh separately reviewed the preparedness to deal with the impact of the cyclone. According to officials, 8 teams of NDRF, 12 teams of SDRF, 115 teams of state road and building department, and 397 teams of the state electricity department have been deployed in different coastal districts.

Around 66,000 people evacuated in Pakistan

Meanwhile, around 66,000 people living in coastal towns and small islands in Pakistan have been evacuated to safer places in the wake of the cyclone's landfall on Thursday. In its fresh updates, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the cyclone has moved away from Karachi and is currently at a distance of 370 kilometres south of the country’s financial capital. The cyclone was previously 340 km south of Karachi and it moved north-northeastward during the last six hours.

Amit Shah cancels his Telangana visit

In view of landfall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled visit to Telangana. He was scheduled to address a public rally in Khammam, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad on Thursday. The meeting was to be organised as part of Maha Jana Samapark Abhiyan of the BJP ahead of the year-end Assembly elections in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjaya Bandi said, "Owing to severe cyclonic conditions in the West Coast, especially in the three states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the proposed Public Meeting of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in Khammam on 15th June stands postponed."

Rajnath Singh speaks of Armed Forces chiefs

Earlier on the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the three service chiefs and reviewed the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of the cyclone. After reviewing the preparations, Singh said the armed forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency that may arise due to the cyclone.

"Spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy'," Singh said on Twitter. "The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone," he added.

Indian Navy put on standby

Meanwhile, at least four ships of the Indian Navy, with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks embarked are on standby at short notice. Five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha and 15 relief teams at Valsura are on standby to render assistance to civil authorities. Helos at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are ready for embarkation/ ferry to Gujarat, added the statement.

In addition, P8i and Dornier aircraft ex-Hansa, Goa are on standby for aerial recce and transportation of relief material and personnel. Additional HADR stores and equipment are kept on standby for embarkation at short notice. The Headquarters of Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy (HQWNC) and area headquarters are maintaining close liaison with state government/ civil authorities to provide assistance in the event of any contingency.

Dwarkadhish temple to remain shut on Thursday

In view of the expected landfall, the local administration has decided to keep the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district shut for devotees. Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dwarka and administrator of the Dwarkadhish temple trust, Parth Talsania, said the temple will remain shut for devotees and visitors on Thursday. The decision was taken for the safety and security of people in view of the cyclone warning, he said.

Although devotees will not be allowed into the temple premises, daily rituals will be carried out inside by priests and people will be able to see it live on the temple website as well as social media handles. In Gir Somnath district, the famous Somnath temple will remain open on Thursday, but the trust managing it has urged the devotees not to visit it.

17 SDRF teams deployed in Rajasthan

It should be mentioned here that Rajasthan has also braced up to tackle the cyclone as at least 17 SDRF teams have been deployed in the state to deal with the impact. State's Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a meeting with officials of various departments and district collectors to review the preparations to deal with the effects of the cyclone. Sharma said 17 SDRF teams have been deployed and 30 teams are in reserve and directed the officers to be present at their headquarters to deal with the situation.

