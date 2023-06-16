Cyclone Biparjoy likely to reach south Rajasthan today after trail of destruction in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area

Cyclone Biparjoy: After making landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday evening, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to move towards southern Rajasthan today (June 16). In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the storm is likely to weaken further and move into a 'depression' by Friday evening. According to the weather department, the cyclone is lay centered over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and moving towards northeastwards.

"The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centered over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya as of 0230 IST today," IMD said in a tweet. "It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by early morning on June 16, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan," it added. IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centered towards Sauarashtra-Kutch.

Rajasthan geares up to face cyclone Biparjoy

Earlier on Thursday, June 15, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and the heavy rainfall that will come with it. He also held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, the DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department and said that there was no need to panic.

"We have done a review. People of Civil Defense and Disaster Management have been deputed and there is no need to panic," Chief Minister told the media. Gehlot, however, cautioned people in Barmer and Jalore to stay alert ahead of the impending cyclone.

Heavy rainfall likely in some parts of Rajasthan

According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday owing to the cyclone. In addition, strong winds with a speed of 60 to 70 km per hour are expected in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur on Friday and in Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer on Saturday.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area and has also affected the train services. Due to this, around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain canceled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

