Omicron positive but no symptoms? No need to isolate for 10 days, expert says

A top expert on Saturday said that if a person who had tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' only needs to isolate themselves for 7 days, instead of 10 days if there are are no symptoms in the last three days.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, the founder and chief radiologist at Mahajan Imaging also said that all sub-variants of Omicron can be detected by the RT-PCR test.

The central government also said earlier that travellers from any country arriving in India, who test Covid positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility from Saturday, but have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols.

In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' released on Thursday, the government said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,37,704 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 488 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (January 22), the country saw a total of 2,42,676 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,63,01 482.

