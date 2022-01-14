Govt issues fresh guidelines for home isolation, says asymptomatic patients eligible too | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Govt issues fresh guidelines for home isolation, says asymptomatic patients eligible too

The Health Ministry on Friday released fresh guidelines for home isolation of patients. The guidelines come in the wake of rising Covid 19 cases in the country. The Ministry said that home isolation will be over after 7 days of testing Covid positive if the patient doesn't get a fever for 3 successive days.

Fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry:

Asymptomatic patients need not take a test after completing the home isolation period.

Covid patients clinically assigned as mild/asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation.

Patients aged above 60yrs & those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor's evaluation.

The Ministry said that home isolation will be over after 7 days of testing Covid positive if the patient doesn't get a fever for 3 successive days.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today visited the 'E-Sanjeevani' hub at CGHS headquarters in Delhi to review services being provided. He interacted with the doctors providing teleconsultation and personally viewed some sessions.

"Tele-medicine services have been very useful in COVID. This E-Sanjeevani platform is used for teleconsultation. Lakhs of people use the platform every day to seek doctors', experts' advice. Aged people don't have to travel, can seek doctor's advice on phone", Mandaviya said.

Latest India News