COVID: Staying at isolation facility not mandatory from today for foreign arrivals testing positive

The travellers from any part of the country arriving in India, who test Covid positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility from Saturday (January 22) onwards, but he/she will have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, the authorities said today.

In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' released on Thursday (January 20), the government said that foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and also undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.

Earlier the norm was that travellers coming from any country, including those considered 'at-risk', would be managed at an isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocols, the government said.

In the revised guidelines, this clause that mandated staying at 'isolation facility' upon arrival, has been removed.

The government said still passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.

If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed according to norms, it said.

