Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 4,510 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 46,216

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 46,216, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2022 9:42 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,163 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on September 21 was recorded 1.33 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,403

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,510 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 21), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,72,980.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 46,216, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 47,379.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,403. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 21 was recorded 1.33 per cent. 

ALSO READ: COVID-19: France approves Omicron-adapted vaccines for booster shot

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0. 82 per cent and one more death due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from 9,865 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday. Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 97 per cent and one fatality due to the infection. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,572, while the death toll increased to 26,500, it said.

Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death. Delhi saw 123 Covid new cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 10503 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 287 2322946 46  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 31 66489 296  
4 Assam 2705   734612   8034  
5 Bihar 300 100  837508 123  12300  
6 Chandigarh 70 15  97900 19  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 601 12  1160907 100  14125
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11579 4  
9 Delhi 463 12  1975609 68  26500
10 Goa* 437 253281 76  3965  
11 Gujarat 1111 60  1261504 198  11028  
12 Haryana 363 42  1043379 102  10699  
13 Himachal Pradesh 218 307550 41  4208  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 172 22  474015 46  4785
15 Jharkhand 104 436819 18  5330  
16 Karnataka 3434 134  4018372 500  40278
17 Kerala*** 15366 465  6703009 1929  71023  
18 Ladakh 20 29064 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 161 1043172 28  10771  
21 Maharashtra 4216 224  7963854 772  148314
22 Manipur 28 137620 10  2148  
23 Meghalaya 45 94960 1622  
24 Mizoram 250 237196 51  722  
25 Nagaland 14 35154   781  
26 Odisha 1302 86  1321594 250  9186  
27 Puducherry 502 26  171529 88  1971
28 Punjab** 318 20  763499 46  17911
29 Rajasthan 1089 68  1301773 174  9637
30 Sikkim 113 43454 10  495  
31 Tamil Nadu 5070 75  3534698 421  38040  
32 Telangana 726 19  832070 129  4111  
33 Tripura 9 106811 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1065 26  440227 52  7747  
35 Uttar Pradesh 687 68  2101302 146  23618
36 West Bengal 2343 112  2087658 183  21491
Total# 46216 1163  43972980 5640  528403 14 
*Kerala: Additionally, 19 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

