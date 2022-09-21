COVID-19: India reports 4,510 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 46,216

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 4,510 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 21), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,72,980.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 46,216, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 47,379.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,403. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 21 was recorded 1.33 per cent.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0. 82 per cent and one more death due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from 9,865 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday. Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 97 per cent and one fatality due to the infection. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,572, while the death toll increased to 26,500, it said.

Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death. Delhi saw 123 Covid new cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 1 10503 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 287 3 2322946 46 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 31 1 66489 2 296 4 Assam 2705 734612 8034 5 Bihar 300 100 837508 123 12300 6 Chandigarh 70 15 97900 19 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 601 12 1160907 100 14125 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 1 11579 1 4 9 Delhi 463 12 1975609 68 26500 1 10 Goa* 437 7 253281 76 3965 11 Gujarat 1111 60 1261504 198 11028 12 Haryana 363 42 1043379 102 10699 13 Himachal Pradesh 218 9 307550 41 4208 14 Jammu and Kashmir 172 22 474015 46 4785 1 15 Jharkhand 104 2 436819 18 5330 16 Karnataka 3434 134 4018372 500 40278 2 17 Kerala*** 15366 465 6703009 1929 71023 18 Ladakh 20 3 29064 1 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 161 9 1043172 28 10771 21 Maharashtra 4216 224 7963854 772 148314 2 22 Manipur 28 4 137620 10 2148 23 Meghalaya 45 4 94960 8 1622 24 Mizoram 250 6 237196 51 722 25 Nagaland 14 2 35154 781 26 Odisha 1302 86 1321594 250 9186 27 Puducherry 502 26 171529 88 1971 1 28 Punjab** 318 20 763499 46 17911 1 29 Rajasthan 1089 68 1301773 174 9637 3 30 Sikkim 113 9 43454 10 495 31 Tamil Nadu 5070 75 3534698 421 38040 32 Telangana 726 19 832070 129 4111 33 Tripura 9 1 106811 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1065 26 440227 52 7747 35 Uttar Pradesh 687 68 2101302 146 23618 1 36 West Bengal 2343 112 2087658 183 21491 1 Total# 46216 1163 43972980 5640 528403 14 *Kerala: Additionally, 19 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

