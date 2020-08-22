India crosses milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day: What we know

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility, at Jafarguda near Karwan in the old city of Hyderabad, Friday, July 31, 2020. Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine’ (iMASQ), the testing facilities are housed in specially designed buses, developed by Hyderabad-based Vera Smart Healthcare.

India has crossed the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day, the Ministry of Health said today. It said that early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care, and innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100 percent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days.

On Friday, India touched another peak of posting the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day. 62,282 recovered and were discharged in 24 hours. With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries crossed the 21.5 lakh mark (21,58,946).

The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases increased and reached 14,66,918 on Friday. As a higher number of patient recover, their percentage rate continues to steeply rise along with steady decline in percentage Active Cases.

With such high level of recoveries, India's Recovery Rate soared past 74% (74.28% Friday) ensuring more and more patients are recovering. This is bolstered by 33 States and UTs reporting Recovery Rate more than 50%.

The current active cases (6,92,028) compose the actual caseload of the country. It was 23.82% of the total positive cases Friday, registering further drop in the 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89%. In the last 24 hours (as on Friday) 8,05,985 samples were tested for identification of the disease.

This has taken the cumulative tests to 3,3,467,237. The testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened which as on Friday consists of 1504 labs in the country; 978 labs in the government sector and 526 private labs.

