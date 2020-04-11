Coronavirus Lockdown: Council of Ministers to resume work from offices on Monday

All central ministers have been asked to resume work in ministries from Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The ministers are also asked to put together plans for post-lockdown period to kick-start the economy. All ministries have been directed that joint secretary and above rank officers will resume work in respective departments, the sources said, adding that one-third of the essential staff members in every ministry need to be present.
They said the government is focusing on hotspots of COVID-19 to contain the spread of the disease and on efforts to kick-start the economy once the lockdown is lifted.