Wedding in time of COVID-19: Couple ties knot with masks on; hand sanitisers, packaged food for guests

Couple ties knot with masks on; hand sanitisers, packaged food for guests

In a peculiar wedding, a couple in Maharashtra's Vashi area of Navi Mumbai tied knot wearing masks on Thursday, in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Decked up in extravagant dresses and ornaments, the bride and groom clicked pictures with guests at the wedding with masks on their faces. Keeping the state government's guidelines in mind, only 50 guests were invited to the wedding.

The wedding ceremony was organised by taking complete care of sanitation and hygiene amid the COVID-19 scare in the region. The guests were provided masks and hand sanitisers as precautionary measures while they were served packaged food to avoid any chances of transmission through food.

Hand sanitisers, packaged food for guests

Earlier in Maharashtra's Beed district, a case was registered against parents of the bride and the bridegroom for organising a wedding which was attended by about a hundred guests.

To contain the coronavirus spread, the state government had banned functions where people gather in large numbers.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus, making it the highest in any Indian state with one fatality.

Till now, five people have lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus in India while the number of infected cases is nearing 200.

