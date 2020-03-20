Coronavirus: Lucknow reports 4 more COVID-19 positive cases at KGMU

Image Source : PTI Four more positive cases of coronavirus reported from Lucknow

Four new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Lucknow on Friday. According to the details provided by the King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration, four new cases of COVID-19 reported from Lucknow took the total to 9 today. The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry data. The cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

"The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 171 so far," the ministry said adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients.

The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two.

