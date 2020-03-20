Coronavirus: Two more trainee IFS officers test Covid-19 +ve in Uttarakhand

Two more trainee Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttrakhand's capital Dehradun, health department official informed. The officials said that the two trainee officers are also part of the group of trainee IFS officers that recently returned from an international tour of Spain, Finland and Russia.

“Two more cases were confirmed today (Thursday) and 37 were found to be negative from the samples sent from Dehradun. The samples were received at our hospital on Wednesday,” said Dr. CP Bhaisora, principal of Government Medical College in Haldwani.

Following which, the DG Health Dr Amita Uprati had given orders to lock down the Indira Gandhi National Forest Research Institute till March 31.

In the letter sent to the District Magistrate, Uprati has ordered for a closure of the research center under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.

So far 82 people have tested negative for the virus in Uttarakhand, while 114 samples including those of close contacts of the three positive cases have been sent for testing.

According to official sources, the Uttarakhand government has declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31.

Also, while addressing the nation on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Our experience of Janata Curfew will help us chart the way ahead for tackling coronavirus in India".

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister, however, added that "no one apart from those involved with essential services such as health, government services, sanitation and media, are supposed to venture out of the home."